ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Around 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 5, Ithaca Police responded to the scene of a 911 call regarding a pedestrian being struck by a truck.

The incident occurred in the 700 Block of S. Meadow St. in Ithaca and after further investigation police learned that a commercial box truck hit a pedestrian, resulting in the death of the person despite life-saving measures.

No tickets have been issued and the name of the deceased individual is not being released.