One dead after tractor-trailer collides with bicyclist

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a tractor-trailer struck a bicyclist on State Route 19 in Wellsville, Allegany County.

On Oct. 28, around 5:30 a.m., state troopers responded to the scene of a vehicle collision with a bicycle on State Route 19. Further investigation revealed that 41-year-old Ryan Billings, of Independence, N.Y., was operating the bicycle at the time of the accident.

Billings was struck on the road by a tractor-trailer operated by 32-year-old Johnathan Lampman of Ulysses, P.A… The Injuries sustained to Billings were fatal, and this investigation is still ongoing.