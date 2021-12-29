Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

One dead after two-car accident in Steuben County, state police investigating

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 29 around 4:30 p.m. state police responded to a two-vehicle fatal accident in Steuben County.

The crash occurred on State Route 371 in the town of Cohocton.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound when the lead vehicle slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, this is when the second vehicle struck the lead vehicle from behind.

State police confirm that a passenger in the lead vehicle died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The operator of the second vehicle is facing criminal charges and the investigation is continuing.

