One dead after vehicle overturns into Keuka Lake Friday Afternoon

KEUKA PARK, N.Y. (WETM) – Around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a motor vehicle that had gone into Keuka Lake.

Upon arrival at 4482 East Bluff Drive in Keuka Park, deputies observed an overturned SUV in the water and several witnesses assisting the unconscious driver and performing life-saving measures.

The driver, 86-year-old Barbara Miller was transported to Soldier’s and Sailor’s Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan where she was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

Police say they believe Miller experienced a medical event sometime after buckling in and starting her vehicle. The vehicle then traveled down the driveway, across the roadway, over an embankment, and into a neighboring cottage deck before coming to a rest upside down in the water.

The specific cause of death has not been released.