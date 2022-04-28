CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has died after a vehicle crash near Canisteo Thursday afternoon, according to the County Coroner.

Steuben County Coroner Stephen Copp told 18 News that crews were called out to a vehicle accident on State Route 36 between Bush Hill Road and Gravel Run Road in the Town of Canisteo around 2:00 p.m. Copp confirmed he was called to the scene for a fatality. The accident was reportedly between a minivan and a dump truck, but this is unconfirmed at this time.

According to Copp, the scene is being handled by New York State Police out of Bath.

Details are limited at this time. As of 1:45 p.m., both lanes on SR 36 were closed. However, the status of the scene is currently unconfirmed. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.