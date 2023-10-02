ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police say that one man is dead after a late-night house fire on Sunday in the city’s north side.

According to police, sometime late Sunday, Oct. 1, the Elmira Fire Department was sent to a house fire at 763 E. Washington Ave.

When crews arrived at the scene the structure was fully involved and learned that someone was still inside of the building.

Police say that crews worked quickly to secure the scene and put out the flames. Once the fire was out, emergency crews were able to enter the home where they found a male body inside.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play at this time as the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Elmira Police ask if you have any information on the incident contact them at 607-737-5626.