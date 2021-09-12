One Injured after robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y., (WETM) – One man was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after he was robbed at gunpoint in Ithaca.

The robbery took place at a playground at the IHA Housing Complex at 410 South Plain Street at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The victim stated they were attacked by two males that robbed him of his money, he also stated that one of the robbers pulled out a handgun from a backpack and proceeded to strike the victim over the head with it.

The victim described the robbers as teenagers or young adults and that once carried around a black bag from which the handgun was drawn.

The victim was transported to a regional trauma center for significant injuries to his head and face. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Ithaca Police Department processed the scene and ask that anyone who may have seen the incident or may know any information to help with the investigation, to contact the IPD at (607)330-0000, policeinfo@cityofithaca.org, or tip anonymously at www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

