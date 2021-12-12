One injured after stabbing in Ithaca’s ‘Jungle’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in stable condition after being stabbed in an area in Ithaca known as ‘the Jungle’, Saturday afternoon.

On Dec. 11, at 3:46 p.m. Ithaca Police, were dispatched to ‘the Jungle’, an area located directly behind 217 S. Fulton St., for the reports of a stabbing.

Police arrived to find a 35-year-old male victim on the ground and bleeding from a large cut across the back of his head.

First responders from Bang’s Ambulance and Ithaca Fire Department, acted quickly to treat the victim on the scene. He was transported to a regional trauma center and is now in stable condition.

The suspect had left the scene prior to police arrival and was not able to be located. Police say that the two individuals know each other and that this case is still under investigation with charges pending.

For anyone with possible information about this stabbing, you can call Ithaca Police Tipline at 607-330-0000, or email www.cityofithaca.org/idptips to remain anonymous.