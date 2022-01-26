One injured, dozens misplaced after Horseheads motel fire

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – UPDATE 10:32 p.m.: One person is injured and dozens of people are misplaced after a fire at America’s Best Value Inn in Horseheads.

18 News spoke with the Horseheads Fire Department Chief, Arthur Sullivan, who said the blaze started just after 5:00 p.m. The Horseheads, Town and Country, and Elmira Heights Fire Department all responded to the scene.

According to Chief Sullivan, upon their arrival, they found one burn victim who ran down from his room into the lobby. That person was transported by Erway Ambulance to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Sullivan said there was a room fire upstairs that caused “significant” fire and water damage to the building. Both Chemung County and State Fire are investigating the cause of the fire as it is still unknown at this time.

The motel had to be closed through the Village of Horseheads Code Department and the Chemung County Health Department.

Catholic Charities and the Red Cross are working to find placement for approximately 70 to 100 people who were misplaced due to the fire.

16 Horseheads firefighters assisted in the fire, as well as 12 others from Town and County and Elmira Heights.

Sullivan said it was “good cooperation” between the various different agencies.

————————————————————————————————————————

A fire was reported at America’s Best Value Inn in Horseheads Wednesday evening.

According to the Chemung County Firewire, the fire was reported around 5 p.m. and the Horseheads, Town and Country and Elmira Heights Fire Departments responded. One person was also reportedly burned in the fire.

Footage from an 18 News reporter on the scene showed several fire trucks outside the hotel. There was no apparent fire damage visible on the exterior of the building, and there is no confirmation of any injuries.

This is a developing story. 18 News has reached out to the Horseheads and Town and Country Fire Departments and more information will be provided as it becomes available.