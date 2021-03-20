One injured in Blossberg in high impact crash in which guardrail travels through the vehicle

BLOSSBERG, Pa. (FIRST News Now/WETM) — According to FIRST News Now, a high impact crash injured a female driver on Saturday morning, Mar. 20, around 11 a.m. in Bloss Township.

The accident occurred along the northbound lane of Route 15 approximately two to three miles from the Blossburg exit.

Blossberg and Liberty fire crews were dispatched to the crash scene.

A Rogue SUV 4WD was operated by a Pennsylvania female driver who was traveling north at a high rate of speed.

It is unknown what caused the woman to travel off of the roadway and strike a guardrail with such force that it broke apart and penetrated her vehicle.

The guardrail punctured the driver’s door and traveled through the vehicle and exited out of the back seat passenger door.





Images courtesy of L. Frost via FIRST News Now

FIRST News Now was told that a Sheriff’s vehicle was seen in pursuit of the fast moving vehicle moments before the crash. However, State Police have not confirmed this information.

The female in the car was transported to UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Fire crews remained on scene for over two and a half hours.

The American Truck Stop Towing service crew had to cut the guardrail to remove the vehicle which hung just over an embankment.

Although a Sheriff’s unit was on scene, Pennsylvania State Police based in Mansfield is handling the investigation of this serious crash.

18 News will provide more information as it becomes available.