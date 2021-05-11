One local horse owner’s connection to Medina Spirit

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the preakness coming up this weekend all eyes will be on the second race of the Triple Crown. We have connections to the event right here in the Southern Tier. One local horse owner and his partners have a contract in to breed their mare to the sire of Medina Spirit, the winner of the Kentucky Derby who failed the post race drug test. Blaine Gerow shared his thoughts with 18 News today.

“As far as the drug test goes you really don’t know if it’s Baffart’s fault or not. It was one pictogram and that is a trillionth of a gram. It was a trillionth of a CC that was in the system,” said Blaine.

Blaine said he, his wife, Marites, and his partners Katy & Donny Peterson will come to the conclusion by monday on whether or not they will keep the contract to breed to Medina Spirits sire. For now you can watch the Preakness this Saturday on NBC as Medina Spirit is still set to run.