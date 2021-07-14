One of downtown Elmira’s biggest summer events, Alive After Five, is back

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Alive After Five Summer Street Music Festival is back at Wisner Park this Friday. It will be kicking off the Elmira Street Painting Festival that will run through the weekend.

The music festival usually gathers hundreds of people to downtown Elmira. After a one-year hiatus due to covid, event organizers are expecting a huge turnout for this weekend.

“I think people are ready to get out, I think they are ready to see to see friends, I picture that this park on Friday night will be packed with people and friends and community,” said Executive Director of Elmira downtown, Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal.

The events were supposed to look a little different, such as COVID restrictions or social distancing. But in light of recent events, organizers say it will look pretty similar to what it was before – perhaps bigger.

“Now we’re moving forward as we have in the past so really there’s not going to be… major restrictions, alive after five will look like it has in the past,” McGonigal said.

Roundin’ Third Sports Bar has been hosting and catering this event for the past four years ever since it began and has watched it evolve over the years.

“Probably the best idea we have come through here in downtown Elmira, the public loves it, it’s great for multiple businesses, we were part of it when it started and I think it has done nothing but get better,” said Dain Reese, owner of Roundin’ Third.

This Friday’s musical guests include The Sweats and Frightening Mirrors. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. There are currently five more Alive After Five events scheduled for this summer.