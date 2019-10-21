One person dead after SR 17 crash in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has died after two-vehicle crash on SR 17 in Tioga County Sunday evening.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 6:43 p.m. to a report of a serious motor vehicle accident.

The investigation found that a passenger vehicle struck a deer and began to decelerate when they were rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lane, approximately 2.5 miles from exit 61.

The occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, and one person has since died.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information about this incident or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 607-687-1010.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Waverly-Barton Fire Department, Nichols Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, and the New York State Department of Transportation.