BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, crews found a body in the garage. Officials are working to identify the victim.

Schuyler County Fire Investigation and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control are investigating the fire, the Sheriff said.

Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire responded to the fire.