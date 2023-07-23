SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — One person has died after a DUI crash in Sheshequin Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, two vehicles crashed on North Rome Road around 1 p.m. on July 22. Police say the first vehicle was traveling in the northbound lane when it crossed the solid yellow double centerline into the southbound lane and struck the second vehicle head-on. After the crash, the first vehicle came to a stop upside down at the bottom of the embankment to the west of the road. The second vehicle came to a stop in a tree to the west of the road.

The driver of the second vehicle died from the injuries caused by the crash. The passenger in this vehicle sustained serious injuries. The driver of the first vehicle sustained minor injuries. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of the first vehicle was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and is facing charges.

The Rome Volunteer Fire Department, the Ulster Volunteer Fire Department, and Guthrie EMS assisted at the scene. The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this crash.

Police have not released the names of the individuals involved in the crash.