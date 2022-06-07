ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Tompkins County are looking for more information into a stabbing that left one person in the hospital Monday morning.

Ithaca Police responded to the 300 block of West State Street for a report of a stabbing around 8:50 a.m. on June 6, 2022. Officers found a person with multiple stab wounds, according to the police report.

The victim was taken to a trauma center and is currently in stable condition. Police said the person is expected to survive.

IPD didn’t release any more information, but anyone with information on the stabbing should contact the Ithaca Police Department in any of the following ways: