One person killed in Chemung County crash

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in the area of Wellsburg and Ashland.

New York State Police say 20-year-old Dustin May was injured in the crash on Comfort Hill and Robinson Road. Family members at the scene on Wednesday informed 18 News that May was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Family members at the scene of the crash located May’s cellphone on Wednesday and said he was driving a pickup truck.

New York State Police are handling the crash investigation at this time.

