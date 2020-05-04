One person killed in Friday crash on Route 660

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified Joann Tomb, 67 of Wellsboro, as the lone victim in a fatal one-car crash on Route 660 Friday afternoon.

Police say Tomb was driving a 2000 Honda CRV when the car lost control going around a left-hand curve and struck a tree. The car then spun into a creek before coming to a stop.

Tomb was pronounced dead by the Tioga County Coroner at the scene in Richmond Township.

Police say she was wearing a seat belt, there were no additional passengers or vehicles affected, and that there is no suspicion of drug or alcohol use.