WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person was taken in an ambulance after police responded to a pedestrian hit by a car in West Elmira Thursday afternoon.

The crash was first reported to 18 News just before 1:30 p.m. on January 26, 2023. According to a reporter at the scene, the crash happened near Water St. and Glen Ave. in West Elmira.

The reporter said EMS responders loaded one person into the back of an ambulance; however, the status of the person is unknown at this time.

Erway Ambulance, West Elmira Fire-Rescue, and West Elmira Police all responded to the crash, the reporter said.

