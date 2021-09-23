One person missing in Steuben County, coroner called to the scene

WHEELER, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County coroner has been called to the scene of a missing person who was caught in floodwaters on Thursday.

According to our reporter at the scene, a large number of Steuben County Sheriff vehicles, fire departments, and four-wheelers are in the area of Route 53 looking for the missing person.

The coroner at the scene could not confirm whether or not a body had been recovered.

The region was hit by heavy rain early Thursday morning, which led to an areal flood advisory being issued shortly before noon in Steuben County. That advisory ended around 2 p.m.









First responders from Hammondsport, Bath, and Prattsburgh are on scene, as well as State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. A helicopter has also been reported in the area.

Reports of the rescue first came into the 18 Newsroom around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.