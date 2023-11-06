ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One vehicle was involved in a crash near Brand Park in Elmira on Monday evening.

The crash occurred on Robinson Street close to where the road bends around the northeast side of Brand Park. The vehicle crashed after 6 p.m. on Nov. 6. According to 18 News Reporters on the scene, the car appeared to have struck a tree in front of the house located at 401 Robinson St. Debris from the vehicle could be seen in the road and at the base of the tree. Tire marks were visible on the road as well.

An Elmira Police Officer told 18 News that the crash resulted in injuries, but did not confirm how many people were injured or the extent of the injuries.

Catherine Street, which becomes Robinson Street, was closed at Riverside Avenue, and Robinson Street was closed at Horner Street while crews responded to the crash.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated when more information becomes available.