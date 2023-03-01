ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The supreme court is still making a decision on whether to forgive student loan debt.

Matthew Burr, Adjunct Professor, Author and Entrepreneur, wrote two books on the topic, “$74,000 in 24 months: How I killed my student loans (and you can too!)” and “Slay the Student Loan Dragon: Tips and Tricks on How to Conquer the Student Loan Game”.

“So my advice to anybody: take jobs that are very challenging that you’re going to get paid a lot of money for,” Burr said.

He also added, “If you can find ways to reduce cellphone bills, cut your Netflix account. Don’t buy a seven-dollar cup of coffee every day. Drive a used vehicle. Don’t lease vehicles. Pay cash for things and don’t have credit card debt.”

“Short-term sacrifices for long-term reward right and that’s the way you got to look at it,” he said.

If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the student loan forgiveness program or rules against it, Burr said making healthy spending choices and repaying doesn’t have to feel like a burden.