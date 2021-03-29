One year later: local jokester continues to bring smiles globally

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Sometimes a simple joke can be all it takes to bring a smile to someone’s face.

Woody Latour has been bringing smiles to both his community and followers across the globe over the past year.

He began writing jokes to bring hope to others during the pandemic and now one year later these jokes have also brought a lot of laughs.

Everyday for now over a year Woody Latour has been putting marker to paper… bringing laughs to his Haverling Street in Bath, New York as well across the globe through his Facebook page.

What first started as a way to brighten others days during the pandemic has turned into a viral sensation.

Woody first getting the idea to put up the daily dad joke from his daughter Lauren who had seen someone in South Carolina doing the same.

Latour says, ” Lauren told me about this family that would put out a daily dad joke and I said I can do that”, and the rest was history.

A few months ago 18 News first broke this story about Latour and when we first spoke to the dad joke aficionado he said he would do the jokes until we got a vaccine but now that vaccines are being distributed across the country Latour is having second thoughts.

Latour says, “Well, back when we first talked about it I said I would do them until we got a vaccine but now that we do have a vaccine I just don’t know if I can quit yet”.

How could he? Especially with the impact he’s having on his community.

Latour reading some of the testimonials from people that have reached out and shown their appreciation for the light-hearted daily smiles.

“In a world filled with hate, fear, and worry, you still manage to find a way to make people smile” said one fanatic.

Another saying, ” My son and I take a walk everyday just to read the joke of the day… it’s the highlight of his day”.

“Sometimes these jokes of the day are the only thing to smile about on Facebook with all of the politics and disasters going on around us,” said another.

Now the last time Woody Latour and 18 News reporter Matt Paddock spoke they had a 1 versus 1 dad joke contest where Nancy, Woody’s wife crowned Matt the dad joke champion.

But, after a year of putting together jokes of the day, Woody wasn’t letting Matt leave without a rematch.

After a fierce battle, Nancy raising Woody’s arm, officially crowning him the Twin Tiers top jokester.

Matt asking Woody after the battle, what was going through his head and Latour saying, “Its been a long year, a really long long year, will keep going” and then jokingly telling the reporter to come back when he has a better joke.