Ongoing investigation for Friday morning shooting in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Early Friday morning at 4:15 a.m. officers from the Elmira Police Department responded to the area of Perine Street and Dubois Street to reports of shots fired.

Officers began to interview witnesses at the scene and found a resident that had been shot. According to the police, they say the evidence at the scene indicated that the shooting looked to be targeted toward the resident.

Elmira Police are still looking into the shooting, and want anyone that may have witnessed the shooting, or has any information about it to call the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.