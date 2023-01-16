MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County and Cayuga Health are holding an open house for the brand-new Schuyler Emergency Medical Service that provides coverage across the county.

The Schuyler EMS open house will be from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023 at the Human Services Complex in Montour Falls. Cayuga Health said there will be tours of the new ambulances and refreshments.

Schuyler EMS launched on Jan. 2, 2023 as a new joint effort between Schuyler County and Cayuga Health. It serves the entire county and has stations in Watkins Glen, Odessa, and Tyrone.

“We are proud of this community service we have formed through the hard work of our staff and the support of agencies in Schuyler County,” said Cayuga Health CEO Dr. Martin Stallone. “We are eager to formally introduce the public to Schuyler EMS.”

“We view this Open House as a celebration of our contract with Cayuga Health Transport,” said Fonda Chronis, Schuyler County Administrator. “SEMS was designed to provide a greater level of service, it is already paying dividends for the residents of Schuyler County.”

The service recently sent a team to Western New York to help with rescue and cleanup efforts after the deadly Christmas blizzard. Two EMS techs helped get at least 50 people to safety.