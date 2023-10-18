ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Ogden Medical Center School of Nursing is hosting two different open houses in the near future for potential students to learn about beginning a nursing career with Arnot.

The open houses will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. until noon. They will both take place at the LD Clute Education Building on the main Arnot campus in Elmira.

Those who attend either open house will have the opportunity to meet with staff and discuss details of the program. Arnot’s program offers small class sizes and the most clinical hours of any program in the area. Financial aid and scholarships are available, with no application fee.

You must RSVP to attend the open house by calling 607-737-4153.

For more information or to apply to the program, visit arnothealthson.org.