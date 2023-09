ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ernie Davis Academy Pool located at the Elmira City School District will be hosting an open swim twice a week starting this month.

Beginning on Sept. 12, the pool will be open on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 5 a.m. until 6:30 a.m. The cost for the open swim will be $3 to cover lifeguard costs.

Any questions can be directed to the Office of Athletics at 607-735-3565.