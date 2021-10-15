Opening night of An Officer and A Gentleman at the Clemens Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A local musical is kicking off its tour here in Elmira.

The North American Tour of the new musical An Officer and A Gentleman is starting off opening night here at the Clemens Center in downtown Elmira. The musical will be in Elmira, Friday, October 15th to Saturday, October 16th, with shows at 7:30 PM.

An Officer and A Gentleman is a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film and original
screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. Tickets are on sale now and
prices range from $37.00 to $67.00. For more information, visit www.ClemensCenter.org.

It has been a long time since the Clemens Center has opened its doors to a touring performance and the energy can be felt throughout the cast and crew. They are beginning the tour right here in Elmira and is touring until the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now