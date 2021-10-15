Opening night of An Officer and A Gentleman at the Clemens Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A local musical is kicking off its tour here in Elmira.

The North American Tour of the new musical An Officer and A Gentleman is starting off opening night here at the Clemens Center in downtown Elmira. The musical will be in Elmira, Friday, October 15th to Saturday, October 16th, with shows at 7:30 PM.

An Officer and A Gentleman is a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film and original

screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. Tickets are on sale now and

prices range from $37.00 to $67.00. For more information, visit www.ClemensCenter.org.

It has been a long time since the Clemens Center has opened its doors to a touring performance and the energy can be felt throughout the cast and crew. They are beginning the tour right here in Elmira and is touring until the summer of 2022.