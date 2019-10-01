Opening of Bath VA Medical Center bridge delayed

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The reopening of the entrance bridge to the Bath VA Medical Center has been delayed until January 2020 due to corroded steel structures.

The bridge was due to reopen in September after closing in May, and additional steel has been ordered.

Veterans, community residents. and businesses should continue to follow the driving directions below:

From Interstate 86



■ Take Exit 37 (Kanona)



■ Turn onto State Route 53 South



■ Follow State Route 53 to State Route 415; turn left



■ Follow Route 415 to Knight Settlement Road; turn right



■ Take first left onto Longwell Lane (immediately after



railroad tracks) to the back entrance of the Bath VA.



OR



■ Take Exit 38 (Bath)



■ Take W. Washington Street to State Route 415; turn left

■ Follow Route 415 to Knight Settlement Road; turn left



■ Take first left onto Longwell Lane (immediately after



railroad tracks) to the back entrance of the Bath VA.