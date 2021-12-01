Operation Locking up Hunger to support Finger Lakes SPCA

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Bath Police Department will be supporting the Finger Lakes SPCA this holiday season.

The Village of Bath Police Department will be accepting donations in a bin inside of 110 Liberty St. in Bath for the Operation Locking up Hunger campaign now until Jan. 4.

On Jan. 4, they will be filling up the patrol truck and bringing the donations to the SPCA.

For anyone wishing to donate in other ways, they can visit the SPCA website and check out their wishlist for 2021, anything on the list will be accepted.

