Operation Save Santa operating for over 30 years

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christmas may have passed for the 2019 season, but according to a 911 dispatcher, Santa had a little trouble delivering presents once again.

Reports of Santa Claus were made stating he crashed his sleigh at Niagara Falls this past Christmas Eve. The 911 Dispatcher in Elmira, N.Y., Bud Baldwin says Santa and his reindeer were rescued by the US Coast Guard.

Operation Santa has been a tradition every year for decades, where 911 dispatchers help save Santa from an accident and make it possible for him to deliver presents to the area.

After being rescued, Santa continued his route and delivered presents to families in Chemung County. 18 News spoke with Baldwin who says he has been sending out these reports for over 25 years to families.

“All year long that radio is nothing but people’s tragedies and things like that and that one time out of the year we get to have some fun,” said Baldwin. “It’s a lot of fun for me too I really enjoy it, unfortunately next year will be my last.”

Baldwin says that he hopes someone will keep up with the tradition of saving Santa and sending out dispatchers after next year.