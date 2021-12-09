Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

Opioid Committee delivers sharps containers to law enforcement agencies

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Law enforcement agencies across Steuben County are receiving a tool to
keep them safe on the job.

The Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid committee began delivering sharps collection containers to local law agencies Thursday, beginning with the county Sheriff, and villages of Canisteo and Bath.

Other law enforcement sites in the county will be receivers their deliveries throughout the month of December.

This month of deliveries has been designated “International Sharps Injury Prevention Awareness Month.”

Coalition Committee Coordinator Connie Terry said each agency will receive an FDA-approved, punctual proof, sharps container to help limit the potential exposure to bloodborne pathogens, like hepatitis, HIV, and other diseases.

According to the committee “sharps” should not be disposed of in the trash or flushed down the toilet.

Sharps also should not be inserted into recyclables such as soda cans, milk cartons, or glass bottles that can be broken or punctured.

For more information, click here.

