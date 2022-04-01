ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been indicted and arrested on multiple felony charges for allegedly having sex with a minor multiple times over 10 years ago, according to a grand jury.

Michael Stanko, 58, of the Town of Orange, was arrested by New York State Police on March 31 in connection to the incident. NYSP out of Horseheads told 18 News that Stanko allegedly had sex with a minor, and the incident was reported on October 8, 2021.

According to the indictments handed up from the Schuyler County Grand Jury, between January 2012 and September 2014, Stanko allegedly engaged in anal and oral sex with a 14-year-old child on multiple occasions.

Stanko was arrested on a Schuyler County Grand Jury indictment and charged with six counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Sex Act (class-D felonies) and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.