Orchestra of the Finger Lakes launches 2021-22 season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes is set to open it’s 2021-22 season this October at The Park Church here in Elmira.

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL) announces the first concert of the 2021-22 Season to be held Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 PM at The Park Church in Elmira. The concert is a tribute to all we have lost during the past 18 months.

Under the baton of Maestro Toshiyuki Shimada, the OSFL will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4, Adagio for Strings and Organ by Tomaso Albinoni, Charles Gounod’s Little Symphony for Winds, as well as Lyric for Strings by African-American composer, George Walker. OSFL principal double bassist, Patrick Dugan, will perform as the featured soloist on Giovanni Bottesini’s Elegy No. 1, in memory of OSFL double bassist, Bliss Michelson and his wife Peggy, who both passed away from COVID in early 2021. For a donation of $100 or more, patrons can name a loved one to honor at the concert. For tickets and memorial donation, go to OSFL.org or call the OSFL office at 607-936-2873.

Other full orchestra concerts this season include the OSFL Holiday Concert at the Clemens Center on December 11; a celebration of diversity on March 6, also at the Clemens Center; and the season finale on May 1 at the Corning Museum of Glass. Season subscription tickets are on sale now for a significant savings over purchasing concert tickets separately.

The OSFL will comply with the COVID guidelines and protocols set by each concert venue. For the October 9 concert, seating will be limited and all audience members must wear a mask and provide contact tracing information. Social distancing and current CDC guidelines will be observed.

$45 Adults | $10 Students with college/school ID

Tickets: osfl.org | 607-936-2873

