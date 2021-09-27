Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes begins 2021-22 season with a tribute concert

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL) announces the first concert of the 2021-22 Season to

be held Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 PM at The Park Church in Elmira. The concert is a tribute to all we

have lost during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Under the baton of Maestro Toshiyuki Shimada, the OSFL will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4,

Adagio for Strings and Organ by Tomaso Albinoni, Charles Gounod’s Little Symphony for Winds, as well as

Lyric for Strings by African-American composer, George Walker. OSFL principal double bassist, Patrick

Dugan, will perform as the featured soloist on Giovanni Bottesini’s Elegy No. 1, in memory of OSFL

double bassist, Bliss Michelson and his wife Peggy, who both passed away from COVID in early 2021.

Toshiyuki says he is excited for the concert to begin despite not having as large of an orchestra as usual.

“We are going to put musicians on the stage of the Park Church within the limitation of the social distance,” Toshiyuki said. “So it’s not quite as large an orchestra as it is, but a medium-sized orchestra is going to be playing at this concert on October 9.”

Tickets are on sale now for $45 per adult and $10 per student with college/school ID. For a donation of $100 or more, patrons can name a loved one to honor at the concert. Tickets and donations for the event can be found here.

Other full orchestra concerts this season include the OSFL Holiday Concert at the Clemens Center on

December 11; a celebration of diversity on March 6, also at the Clemens Center; and the season finale

on May 1 at the Corning Museum of Glass. Season subscription tickets are on sale now for a significant

savings over purchasing concert tickets separately.

The OSFL will comply with the COVID guidelines and protocols set by each concert venue. For the

October 9 concert, seating will be limited and all audience members must wear a mask and provide

contact tracing information. Social distancing and current CDC guidelines will be observed.

This concert is sponsored in part by NYSCA Restart NY.