Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents annual holiday concert…with a twist

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL) announces the return of the annual Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 4:00 PM at The Clemens Center in Elmira.

Originally scheduled to perform on the OSFL’s 25th Season Finale in May 2020, aerial violinist, Janice

Martin will add a new twist to this timeless holiday tradition.

Martin wowed millions of viewers on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and has her own show “The Janice Martin Cirque Show” in residence at the Americana Theatre in Branson, MO.

She will perform Vivaldi’s Winter from “The Four Seasons, Carmen Fantasy by Sarasate, a Christmas Violin medley, and the holiday favorite Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky.

Additionally, the OSFL will perform the world premiere of Polina Nazaykinskaya’s The Tales of Sorrow,

which was commissioned by the OSFL for its 25th anniversary in 2020.

The OSFL will comply with the COVID guidelines of The Clemens Center, which requires masks for all

audience members regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets range from $10 to $50, with children under 18 being free, and a 10% group discount. Tickets can be found here.