CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On May 1st, the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL) presents their final concert for the season, featuring a solo violinist from the Ukraine. The concert will take place at the Corning Museum of Glass and starts at 4 PM.

Solomiya Ivakhiv, a solo violinist born in the Ukraine, is known internationally for her work as a soloist and chamber musician. She has performed at various music festivals worldwide, including the Embassy Series, Ottawa Chamberfest, Kyiv Fest, and the Newport Music Festival. Her performances have been broadcast internationally on radio and television.

As a dedicated educator, Ivakhiv has conducted master-classes and coached chamber music at Yale University, Columbia University, Boston Conservatory, Oberlin College, and Curtis Summerfest. She is now an Associate Professor of Violin and Viola and head of Strings at the University of Connecticut.

Ivakhiv also has family here in the United States. Her parents are vacationing during the time of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and are excited to see her perform.

“Her parents happen to be visiting the U.S. on vacation during the time that the war broke out, but they are safely here,” said Karen Dusek, Managing Director of OSFL. “The rest of her family is still over there and some of them have crossed the border to Poland to safety, but others are there, fighting.”

