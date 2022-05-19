ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes is presenting the “OSFL Trombone Quartet Concert” on Thursday, May 26, at 7:30 PM. The concert is taking place at North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Avenue, Elmira, NY 14901.

The Quartet members are Norm Wilcox, Duane Smith, Sarahjane Harrigan and Craig Harrigan, bass trombone. The seating will be general admission with all ages welcome. Tickets are $30.00 for adults and $10.00 for kids; they can be purchased here or by calling 607-936-287.