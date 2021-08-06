OSFL ‘Add a Tune’ improv workshop opens for enrollment

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – “There are no wrong notes!” The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes has opened enrollment for its ‘Add a Tune’ improvisation workshop for students up to twelfth grade who play an instrument.

Through ‘Add A Tune’, students will explore, experiment, and expand creative connections using rhythms,

melodies, drone tones, and “alien” sounds. The final recording of all the linked improvisations will be displayed by the OSFL and the ARTS Council.

Karen Dusek, OSFL Managing Director, said “With a little encouragement and guidance, students can tap into their creativity through music and open the door for a lifetime of creative thinking.”

The workshop is part of the ARTS Connect: Summer Readiness program and came from a similar event led by a SUNY Fredonia professor with Southern Finger Lake students. That event encouraged students to use their imagination in creating music, using non-traditional percussion instruments like buckets, sticks, pots and pans.

Debrah Devine, Junior String Ensemble conductor and OSFL Assistant Concertmaster (violin) will host two Zoom workshops on August 11 and 25. The form to register is here.

Students who participate can then go to a group improvisation workshop in September.