OSFL to celebrate diversity in music at Clemens Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In celebration of Music in our Schools Month, the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes will perform “Música Diversa” at the Clemens Center.

The performance will celebrate music from underrepresented composers from diverse backgrounds. These composers include Florence Price, the first African-American woman recognized as a symphonic composer, William Grant Still—whose “Symphony No. 1” first premiered in Rochester—and Bright Sheng, a Chinese-American conductor.

The March 6 performance will begin with Peter Warlock’s “Capriol Suite” performed by the Junior String Ensemble and the Youth Orchestra. The Youth Orchestra and OSFL will then perform Mexican composer Arturo Marquez’s “Danzon No. 2”. Christopher Tillen, a Massachusetts high-school-junior pianist will also perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2” as a guest soloist before the OSFL performs the rest of the concert.

The concert will be March 6, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the Clemens Center. More information about ticket prices can be found on the OSFL website. COVID guidelines will apply; guests will be required to wear masks., regardless of vaccination status.