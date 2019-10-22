Oswego couple sentenced for of animal abuse in Schuyler County

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WEMT) – Jason Trojanowski and Teresa Allen of Oswego have been sentenced after pleading guilty to animal abuse in Schuyler County.

According to Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary, Trojanowski and Allen abandoned three dogs and numerous cats after moving out of a rental property in Tyrone.

One cat had to be euthanized due to the extent of his ailments, and the rest were put under the care of the Schuyler County Humane Society.

Trojanowski and Allen were sentenced to an undisclosed amount of jail time, three years probation, and 11,030 in restitution to be paid to the Schuyler County Humane Society to cover the cost of nursing the animals and finding them new homes.