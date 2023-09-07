ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Storms this afternoon are bringing reports of power outages across several counties in the Southern Tier.

According to NYSEG’s Outage Map, Chemung County is experiencing outages in the following areas:

Chemung, Lockwood and Waverly – 7 p.m. estimated restoration

In Schuyler County the following areas are experiencing outages:

Montour Falls – 7 p.m. estimated restoration

In Steuben County the following areas are experiencing outages:

Corning and Lindley – 7 p.m. estimated restoration

As reported by Penelec, in Tioga County Pa. 101-500 customers are without power with an estimated restoration time of 7:30 p.m. Updates to affected areas can be found on Penelecs outage map.

In Bradford County Pa. Penelec reports 1-20 customers without power with an estimated restoration of 7:30 p.m. Updates on areas affected can be found on the outage map above.