Outdoor graduations allowed in Central New York with restrictions beginning June 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that graduations can happen in New York State as soon as June 26, but there are several restrictions that come with them.

As the COVID-19 data continues to trend in the right direction, Governor Cuomo is speeding up the reopening process, and on Sunday he released guidance for high school graduations.

The governor said the state will allow graduations to happen on June 26, but they have to be outdoors and limited to 150 people in total.

Now the question is, what do schools with more than 150 seniors do?

Governor Cuomo did not elaborate on graduations at his daily briefing Sunday.

The June 26 date gives the state time to react and possibly change the guidance on graduations if a spike in the data were to happen between now and then.

As far as the data is concerned, New York State continues to see low numbers compared to weeks prior.

Just under 2,500 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York State, and for the third consecutive day fewer than 50 people passed away from the virus on Saturday.

Despite the numbers trending the right direction, Governor Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to continue to follow the guidelines in place.

I know it’s been 90 days, but please stay disciplined, stay smart, because it is working. We’ve come a long way, and a lot of people have suffered to get here, and a lot of people have died. Let’s not be foolish now. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York State continues to do robust COVID-19 testing, with over 60,000 people getting tested on Saturday. The good news from the tests is that only about one percent of them came back positive.

Governor Cuomo said that is the lowest infection rate for New York State since March 16.

Governor Cuomo continued to stress that testing is New York’s best way to combat the virus, and urged anyone who has participated in a protest to get tested for COVID-19.

To find a testing site near you, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9