UPDATE — As of 2:06 p.m., NYSEG’s website shows that there are no reported outages in Horseheads. The website is still reporting 114 customers are without power In Big Flats.

(WETM) – More than 1,500 power outages in Chemung County have been reported as wind and rain began to hit the Southern Tier Thursday afternoon.

According to NYSEG, there were just over 1,400 customers without power in Horseheads, Catlin and Veteran and over 100 in Big Flats around 1:00 p.m. on April 14. NYSEG’s map also reported smaller outages in Steuben County.

NYSEG’s current status said the company is Investigating the outages, and crews have also been assigned. NYSEG estimated that power would be around 3:35 p.m. on April 14.

18 News will continue to follow the statuses of the outages and provide updates as they become available.