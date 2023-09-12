SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Over 1,800 NYSEG customers who live in Schuyler County lost power on Tuesday night.

According to NYSEG’s power outage map, 1,642 people in the Town of Hector, 190 people in the Village of Burdett, and eight people in the Town of Montour were without power as of 8:35 p.m. on Sept. 12. Over 600 NYSEG customer in the Town of Lodi in Seneca County also lost power around the same time.

Crews from NYSEG are currently investigating the cause of these power outages and expect to have power restored around 11:30 p.m.