Over 1K St. Lawrence County residents lose power following severe storms

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following severe storms that ripped across the North Country on, residents and businesses remain without power.

According to National Grid, this impacted many areas in the state, but especially St. Lawrence County. In the county, many outages have been reported, spanning from Hammond, across to the top of the Adirondack Park, all the way to Malone.

As of early Wednesday morning, the updated outage map reported that over 1,000 residents have been affected by these outages. This is following a severe storm system that began in the evening on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Some of the largest outages were reported in larger towns such as Potsdam and Canton. This is impacting local schools and businesses.

There is also an ongoing outage in Calcium, in Jefferson County, approximately affecting over 50 residents. Crews are currently working on these reports across the region.

All new outages, or outage statuses can be viewed on the National Grid website.