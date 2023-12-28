UPDATE, 1:32 p.m. — Power has been restored to most of the area. There are currently 11 NYSEG customers without power in the Town of Bath and the Town of Avoca. NYSEG estimates that these customers will have power by 3:30 p.m.

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over 200 NYSEG customers in Steuben County are without power after a rollover crash this afternoon in Bath.

According to the NYSEG outage map, 259 people are experiencing a power outage this afternoon. Six of these customers are located in the Kanona area, and the other 253 are located in Bath. Power is estimated to be restored by 3:30 p.m.

The power outage is the result of a rollover crash that took place on county Route 14 in the town of Bath early in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 28, as confirmed by Steuben County Dispatch. New York State Police have responded to and handled the incident, which has since been cleared.

Information about the crash is limited at this time, but the story will be updated if more information becomes available.