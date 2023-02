ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — There have been multiple reports of power outages in Elmira on Saturday, impacting a large group of residents.

According to NYSEG’s Outage Map, an area of Elmira’s western side is out of power and impacting 2,085 customers.

NYSEG is aware of the outages and has assigned crews to the area to locate the problem.

According to NYSEG, power will be out for a few hours and is expected to be restored around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.