HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of people were without power in Schuyler, Seneca and Tompkins Counties Friday afternoon.

NYSEG reported that 2,533 customers were without power in Schuyler County as of 2:20 p.m on June 3. Additionally, 813 were without power in Seneca County and 355 in Tompkins. Watkins Glen Police also alerted the public to a village-wide power outage and urged drivers to use caution. The total number of customers experiencing the outage was 3,696 as of 2:42 p.m.

The Town of Hector was the epicenter of the outage, with more than 2,300 customers without power. The town of Lodi had 602 customers without power.

According to NYSEG, the estimated return time for power is 5:15 p.m. on June 3.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide the latest details as they become available.