CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over $5.5 million will be added to Chemung County taxes next year after that amount wasn’t paid in school taxes in 2022, according to the treasurer’s office.

Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman said that among all the school districts with residents in Chemung County, a total of $5,590,308.80 in school taxes were unpaid in 2022. As a result, that amount will be added to the Chemung County tax bill that will be issued the first week of January 2023.

The school districts with the largest amounts of unpaid taxes were Elmira City Schools and Horseheads, with $2,820,233.68 and $1,621,430.31, respectively.

The full list of school districts and their 2022 total amount of unpaid taxes is below: